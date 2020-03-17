De Britse acteur Idris Elba is besmet met het nieuwe coronavirus. Dat heeft de 47-jarige voormalige ‘meest sexy man ter wereld’, ook bekend van de serie ‘Luther’ en de Marvel-films, bekendgemaakt op Twitter.

Hij plaatste een filmpje met een begeleidende tekst. “Vanochtend ben ik positief getest op het coronavirus”, schrijft Elba. “Ik voel mij goed. Ik heb geen symptomen. Maar ik ben wel in isolatie gezet sinds ik ontdekte dat ik ben blootgesteld aan het virus. Blijf thuis mensen en wees pragmatisch. Ik hou jullie op de hoogte. Geen paniek.”

Elba is niet de eerste filmster met corona. Acteur Tom Hanks en zijn vrouw Rita Wilson zitten in isolatie in Australië nadat ze positief waren getest. Ook de Noorse ‘Game of Thrones’-ster Tormund Giantsbane kondigde aan dat hij Covid-19 heeft. Talloze grote filmproducties zijn stilgelegd vanwege het virus. In ons land is Walter Grootaers ook besmet.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ

— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020