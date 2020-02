View this post on Instagram

🥊Busy getting in shape after some extremely hard years. Feel like Rocky after he punched that guy in the face 🥊 @stephanie.agger (Hvis nogen skal bankes igennem) 💪🏽 #naturalattraction #strong #gettingfitforfight #comewhatmay #comebackkids #sundtOgSjovt #firstAndLastBathroomSelfieEver